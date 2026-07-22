Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori has ankle surgery, expected to play W1

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SEATTLE -- Seahawks standout safety Nick Emmanwori is expected to miss some time in training camp but be ready by Week 1 following right ankle surgery, sources told ESPN.

Emmanwori was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday. It was not immediately clear why, as he has practiced throughout the spring.

A second-round pick in 2025, Emmanwori dealt with a pair of right ankle injuries as a rookie. He suffered a high sprain on the first series of the season opener, which caused him to miss the remainer of that game and the following three. Four days before Super Bowl LX, he suffered a low sprain in practice, then played through the injury as Seattle beat the New England Patriots.

According to a source, the Seahawks knew that Emmanwori may eventually require surgery. He tried to manage his ankle over the offseason, but as he was ramping up for the start of training camp, he continued to experience soreness and opted to have an arthroscopic procedure that was performed earlier this month.

After returning from his initial ankle injury, Emmanwori emerged as a versatile play-maker and a key piece of Seattle's top-ranked scoring defense. Serving as the Seahawks' third safety, Emmanwori recorded 11 passes defended, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 14 regular-season games on his way to finishing second in voting for Associated Press Rookie of the Year.

As expected, the Seahawks also placed running back Zach Charbonnet on PUP to begin training camp. Last year's co-starter is recovering from February surgery to repair a torn ACL. Also placed on PUP were running back Kenny McIntosh, cornerback Tyrone Broden and defensive tackle Deven Eastern.

The Seahawks will hold their first practice of camp on Saturday. They open the season with a Super Bowl rematch against New England on Sept. 9.