Tyreek Hill posts workout video, says still 'no power' in leg

Open Extended Reactions

Tyreek Hill says he still has "no power" in his recovering left leg, indicating the free agent wide receiver could still be a long way from returning to the NFL.

Hill posted a YouTube video Wednesday night that showed him working out as he discussed the dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears he suffered in Week 4 last season against the New York Jets.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time."

10 months later... God is Good. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/nTqgoQu4s9 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 23, 2026

Hill, 32, said he was told that he "might not be able to walk again" after the injury but that he now feels good 10 months removed from a pair of surgeries. He was doing a variety of exercises in the video, including some short running, which he said he wasn't supposed to be doing "but I like to challenge myself a little bit."

The Miami Dolphins released the eight-time Pro Bowler in February, making him a free agent for the first time in his 10-year NFL career.

Hill said at the time of his release that "The Cheetah will be back," and while he didn't give any update in his video about when that would be, he also indicated positivity about his future.

"I ain't going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man," Hill said.