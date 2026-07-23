TE Travis Vokolek retires due to neck injury suffered last season

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek has announced his retirement from the NFL because of a neck injury he suffered in a game last season.

Vokolek, 28, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday night.

"After numerous visits with doctors and neurologists over the past couple of months, I have been advised to medically retire from the NFL due to a serious neck injury that I suffered this past season," he wrote in his post. "I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been able to live out my childhood dream of playing football at the highest level for the past three years. Football has taught me many life lessons and given me unforgettable memories."

Vokolek suffered his injury on a kickoff return during a game against the Indianapolis Colts last October. A replay showed Vokolek going down awkwardly after getting pushed by Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. He then was immobilized on a stretcher, with both arms strapped down, and was carted off the field.

Vokolek was the Cardinals' third-string tight end and had a role on special teams and played in four of Arizona's first five games last season. He was a free agent after the Cardinals chose not to tender him a contract this offseason.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and was signed to Arizona's active roster that December.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.