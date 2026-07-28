Giants camp in W.Va.: Cool temps, plush grounds and some football

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It's the summer of "Country Roads," and the New York Giants are going to the place where they belong for training camp -- West Virginia.

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to be exact. Home of the Greenbrier, a scenic resort located in the Allegheny Mountains in the southeast corner of the state. The most substantial nearby airport is in Roanoke, Virginia.

Rookies reported to training camp last Thursday. Veterans will report in New Jersey on Tuesday, and the team will travel to the Greenbrier later that afternoon.

"It's a pressure cooker in a luxury setting," said veteran Giants tight end Chris Manhertz, who was at the Greenbrier for training camp in 2016 with the New Orleans Saints and coach Sean Payton.

The Greenbrier boasts a state-of-the-art performance center, built in 2014, that has a locker room and multiple fields conducive to hosting an NFL team for training camp. It's why Payton chose to bring the Saints there on multiple occasions (2014-16).

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have also hosted training camp on the grounds. The New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders have used the facilities either for joint practices or as a temporary home between games.

Now, it's the Giants' turn. The team chose the Greenbrier since it needed somewhere to hold camp with the World Cup just concluding at the Meadowlands complex. The Giants' Quest Diagnostics Training Center is located there, and the team's facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is in the middle of renovations.

So, New York will take its training camp on the road for 12 days to West Virginia. It was a decision that was in the works before new coach John Harbaugh was hired. And the Greenbrier meets the Giants' needs with two grass fields, a turf option (in case of rain), meeting rooms, offices, a weight room, player and coach locker rooms, a training room, a hydrotherapy room and an equipment room.

"Everything is kind of set up and tailored for us in terms of amenities, things we would need in the facility, the fields, the grounds," Manhertz said while thinking back to his trip a decade ago. "Everything is really set up for us as a remote location for training camp."

The conditions are also conducive to a comfortable training camp. Temperatures usually range from the low 60s to around 80 degrees with low humidity in the mountains of West Virginia -- cooler than the swamps of New Jersey.

The Giants have held training camp at their team facility in East Rutherford since 2013. Previously, from 1996 to 2013 (except for 2011, when they were also in New Jersey), training camp was held at SUNY Albany.

Prior to that, the Giants held camps at Fairleigh Dickinson, Pace, Monmouth, LIU, Fairfield and St. Michael's College.

Like old-school training camps, players will primarily be away from their families and fully focused on football. Only instead of dorm rooms and cafeterias, they will have the luxury of hotel rooms and fine dining (19 dining options on site, to be exact).

Harbaugh is looking at the trip as a positive.

"Yeah, I look at it like a real opportunity. It's going to be a chance to get locked in. It's a simple place to be, you know. You don't have to deal with coming back and forth from a hotel," he said. "Obviously we'll get away from the World Cup stuff and the construction here, which is a plus too for us.

"But that bonding opportunity: Guys aren't going home. They're going to be with each other into the evening, stuff like that, go to dinner together. I think it's a real plus for us. I'm excited about it."

The Giants will have 10 practices in West Virginia, with six open to the public. Each practice will be at 1:30 p.m. ET, and player meetings will run before and after practices. The team will have four days of practice, one day off (Aug. 2) and then six days of practice before returning to New Jersey.

"Well, I did that back in college. I have no problem; I love it," Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said. "I think even right now with the building being under construction, it's the same kind of idea as far as things aren't comfortable, things aren't perfect. We're not used to it. It's a new environment. We can't eat the same way. We can't connect the same way. So, we've got to find ways to come together through the mud, through the dirt. I think it's going to be all for the better."

All in the mountains of West Virginia.