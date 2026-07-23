As training camp opens, Chiefs point to brighter future in 2026

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even a month ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs finished their mandatory minicamp, pass rusher Chris Jones acknowledged a reality that to him felt odd.

"It's been a while since I've had this long of a break with football," Jones said, referencing the Chiefs missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014.

Jones and the rest of the Chiefs have spent the past several weeks on another extended break, too, a hiatus that will be 42 days before training camp begins next week. When Jones rejoins his teammates on the practice fields on Missouri Western State's campus, he and some of the Chiefs' most prominent veterans have vowed to keep last season in their minds.

"The overall season, I think, bothered everyone," said Jones, a 10-year veteran. "We're not used to finishing the season that early [in early January]. That was a first for me, not making the playoffs. We didn't win [the AFC West]. It's a lot of motivational points that we can use for fuel when we go into training camp."

One of the first signs for coach Andy Reid to see that his players were eager to rectify their mistakes from last season occurred during the Chiefs' offseason program. Starting in April, before the NFL draft, Reid said the Chiefs had better attendance from players in previous years, even during the voluntary portion of the practices.

The meetings during those days featured plenty of veterans voicing to their teammates how they want the 2026 season to be different. Reid emphasized that the Chiefs' leaders are not just the trio of Jones, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid referenced players such as linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith.

"They know what it takes and the discipline that it takes," Reid said last month. "Between all of those guys, they're not afraid to express that and work and get [other players] to continue to work. I like that energy.

"I don't harp on last year. That's passed. We're moving forward. You learn from it. One great thing about the NFL, man, is that every year is a little bit different and you better approach it that way and maximize yourself for that year."

In March, Tranquill restructured the final year of his contract to stay with the Chiefs, reducing his base salary from $6 million to $2.245 million while having $2.995 million guaranteed.

"There were a lot of variables," Tranquill said in late May. "There was some family stuff, my wife having our fourth child, but they really did a nice job of getting a win-win scenario for all parties. I definitely want to help this team bring a championship back here.

"Familiarity [with] the coaching staff and the guys, you develop relationships in this league and you realize it doesn't last forever. When you have something special, you want to be a part of it. I certainly love our coaches and love the guys in [the locker room]."

Chris Jones and the Chiefs veterans are eager to improve on a disappointing 2025 season. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Smith, a five-year veteran, said many veterans, whether together or when training alone, asked a version of the same question: How do we get back to that winning culture?

Mahomes said accountability is key. Other players have expressed a need for more discipline, especially after the team went 1-9 in one-score games, the worst such record in the league. Jones and Tranquill hope the Chiefs can use their extended offseason to have a better start in September in support of Mahomes, whose goal is to start the opening night game against the Denver Broncos after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December.

Mahomes is intrigued to see how the younger players on offense improve during camp under returning offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who held the role from 2018-2022, when the Chiefs finished no lower than sixth in points per game. Known for his booming voice and attention to detail, Bieniemy is expected to demand players to be consistent in their habits and fundamentals, an area the unit struggled at times last season. Some players, like receiver Xavier Worthy and left tackle Josh Simmons, have expressed their desire to be coached harder this season.

Mahomes expects plenty of yelling and shouting.

"They still haven't seen EB yet," Mahomes said, while laughing. "It's usually training camp, when guys get tired and they lose kind of that will to finish and do all the exact right things. That's when EB's going to hold you to that standard. I love it, man. I truly do.

"I think you can feel it in the meeting rooms. The way he carries himself, with the confidence that he carries himself with, it really focuses you in on what you're learning, the little details. It's been exciting to me. That first meeting had me wanting to run through a brick wall. It had me ready to go."

Another source of encouragement is rooted in the number of veterans who have experienced postseason success the team added this offseason. Kansas City's biggest acquisition in free agency was running back Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl LX MVP who is tasked with reviving the Chiefs' rushing attack. General manager Brett Veach & Co. also added defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga who helped the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl last season, and brought back cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, a veteran of 13 playoff games who won two Super Bowl titles during his first stint with Kansas City.

Jones knows those three veterans, along with Bieniemy, want to be part of the group that helps the Chiefs return to being Super Bowl contenders.

"I love that we brought Sneed back," Jones said of the teammate he won two Super Bowls with. "The physicality that he brings to the team. He's another guy that we can utilize in so many different areas. He's going to help us tremendously with our DBs.

"It's important to bring guys with a winning pedigree, especially when they're familiar with the system, especially EB, who is a vocal point on offense and has been a leader for a long time. Kenneth Walker III's game speaks for itself. He won the Super Bowl MVP."

In addition to the team's urge to demonstrate improvement, many of the Chiefs' veterans said the energy of their practices this offseason was high for another reason: the rookie class.

In the draft, Veach added seven player and was the lone GM to select defensive players with his top-four picks. All four rookies -- cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, defensive end R Mason Thomas and cornerback Jadon Canady -- are expected to either play a significant role or compete in training camp for a rotational role.

"I think it's fun when you've got a lot of young guys that's hungry," Jones said. "You can definitely use that as motivation also, the way they're flying around. It's a challenge that's accepted. I'm looking forward to it, playing with those guys."