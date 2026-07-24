What's at stake for Vikings this season? Here are 3 vital concerns

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Summer in the NFL is a time for optimism, fresh starts, position battles -- and predictions. Lots and lots of predictions. And if you're keeping track in Minnesota, those projections are all pointing in the same direction: a last-place finish in the NFC North for the Vikings.

With training camp set to open Tuesday, ESPN Analytics gives the Vikings a 10% chance to win the division in 2026 and a 29% chance to make the playoffs -- lower than all three of their NFC North foes. DK Sports sportsbook has them with a projected win total of 8.5, translating to a division-worst +510 odds to finish in first place.

There are plenty of caveats here. Predictions and odds are merely exercises. Quarterback strength is one of the primary drivers of ESPN Analytics' model, and the Vikings' pending competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy leaves some artificial uncertainty. And, after all, it was just two years ago that the Vikings defied similarly dire expectations to produce one of the best regular seasons in their history at 14-3.

But this summer's projections provide an opportunity to consider the weighty stakes of the Vikings' upcoming season, as they meld a new front office helmed by general manager Nolan Teasley with a coaching staff that is entering its fifth season under Kevin O'Connell. What would it mean if the Vikings do finish last in the NFC North or, at the very least, fail to reach the playoffs?

1. O'Connell would have completed five seasons without a playoff win.

This outcome would complicate O'Connell's tenure but not necessarily end it.

Chance of winning the NFC North, per ESPN Analytics:



Lions: 38%

Packers: 33%

Bears: 19%

Vikings: 10% — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 20, 2026

During his first four seasons, O'Connell won an NFL Coach of the Year award (2024) and collected 43 regular-season wins, tied for fifth most in the NFL over that period. But he is winless in two playoff appearances, and there is a relatively short list of recent NFL coaches who made it to a sixth season without first winning a playoff game.

The last three occasions have been Washington's Jay Gruden (2014-18), Houston's Gary Kubiak (2006-10) and Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis (2003-07), per ESPN Research. Gruden was fired midway through his sixth season. Kubiak continued with the Texans for an additional three seasons, during which he went 2-2 in the playoffs. Lewis famously made it through 16 seasons -- all without winning a playoff game (0-7).

What would missing the playoffs mean for O'Connell? If owners Zygi and Mark Wilf give him a sixth season in that scenario, it would at a minimum be a display of confidence that few other NFL owners have delivered this century.

Will Kyler Murray, right, start? That will be one of the big storylines to watch during training camp. David Berding/Getty Images

2. The Vikings likely wouldn't have an answer at quarterback.

At the moment, the Vikings haven't committed to anything beyond a summer competition between Murray and McCarthy.

Murray is on a one-year contract that prohibits the Vikings from using their franchise tag on him in 2027. McCarthy is entering the third year of his rookie deal, after which the Vikings would have to make a decision on his fifth-year option.

In an ideal world, one of them will capitalize on the opportunity and have the kind of season that persuades the Vikings to anoint him their quarterback for 2027 and beyond. Making the playoffs isn't a prerequisite for that to happen, but it's a likely by-product given the quality of the rest of the team.

If the Vikings have the kind of season the sportsbooks and ESPN Analytics are predicting, it stands to reason it will trace through to the quarterback(s) -- leaving the Vikings in a similarly uncertain situation next offseason at the position.

3. The Justin Jefferson factor.

Absent a playoff run in 2026, Jefferson would have missed the postseason in five of his first seven NFL seasons. Like O'Connell, he is winless in two appearances. If Murray takes the job as many expect, Jefferson will have played with his fourth different primary quarterback in as many seasons following years with Kirk Cousins (2023), Sam Darnold (2024) and McCarthy (2025).

The Vikings have built Jefferson into the face of their franchise, a position he has embraced, and O'Connell leans heavily on his willing leadership. Jefferson has remained publicly supportive of the Vikings' efforts to transition the quarterback position and said last December that he didn't think the prime of his career was being wasted. "Not every year is going to be a top-tier year for me," he said at the time.

But as a player who began his career on a Hall of Fame track, Jefferson has the highest of expectations. He has said many times he wants to win the Super Bowl and ultimately wear a gold jacket as one of the best players at his position in the history of the game.

How would those goals interface with another year left outside of the playoffs, with the quarterback questions likely still unanswered?

After signing a contract extension prior to the 2024 season, Jefferson's salary cap number is set to balloon to $49 million in 2027. He'll be 28 at that point and potentially in line for a new deal. What will he think of the organization's future then, and would he use it as an opportunity to explore his options elsewhere?

At the very least, there is more than the usual level of stakes this season for Jefferson, O'Connell, Murray and McCarthy. Current public prediction models point to a worst-case scenario, but it's well within their collective power to avoid it.