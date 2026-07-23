Former Jets colleagues Feely and Shah to face off in Arizona election

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Two former NFL colleagues will be facing off in the political arena.

On Wednesday, Amish Shah won the Democratic primary election for the 1st Congressional District in Arizona on Wednesday. Shah, who is also an emergency physician, will contend with former New York Jets kicker Jay Feely in the general election. Feely won the Republican primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. The two will face off in the general election in November.

However, this isn't the first time the two have crossed paths.

Back when Feely was a kicker for the Jets for two seasons (2008-09), Shah was the team's doctor on the sidelines, serving as an airway management physician, according to his campaign. Each NFL game has an airway management doctor to intubate and resuscitate a catastrophically injured player.

"It's an old relationship," Feely said of Shah on Tuesday night, before it was clear which Democrat he would face in November. "But whoever it is, I want to do this the right way. I want to run this the right way."

Feely played for six NFL franchises, including a four-season stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.