2026 New York Giants training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New York Giants camp is taking place in The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, and Giants reporter Jordan Raanan has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Giants camp. We will update this file often. How will the Giants handle increased expectations and a new coach? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
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Latest news from Giants camp
Giants' Nabers 'looked good' in 1st practice since knee injury
Giants in West Virginia: Cool temps, plush grounds, some football
Wednesday, July 29
The big news out of West Virginia was that star wide receiver Malik Nabers was back practicing with his teammates for the first time. But he wasn't on the field with the offense during team drills.
Even without him, quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense were the story. They looked good. Dart went 17-of-24 passing, which included three spikes and a drop by tight end Theo Johnson. It was a promising sign for a unit that struggled a bit in the spring learning a new offense.
"Offense played at a really high level," Dart said about the first training camp practice of the summer.
It still wasn't Dart or Nabers who were the biggest standouts on the day. It was Braxton Berrios. He caught five passes in live drills, including a long touchdown from Jameis Winston; it was a good start for Berrios as he competes for a roster spot as a wide receiver/returner.
Other observations:
The kicking battle began with rookie Dominic Zvada making four of his six field goal attempts. Second-year kicker Ben Sauls made five of seven, with his final attempt of 61 yards having the distance but just missing wide right.
Odell Beckham Jr. didn't catch a pass during live drills. Beckham looked good running routes early in practice and received praise from coach John Harbaugh -- it just didn't lead to any catches. All eyes are on the veteran as he tries to make the team at a crowded position.