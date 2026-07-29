2026 Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Philadelphia Eagles camp is taking place in the Jefferson Health Training Complex, and Eagles reporter Tim McManus has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and -- of course -- the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Eagles camp. We will update this file often. How will quarterback Jalen Hurts fare in the reimagined offense? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Eagles camp

Tuesday, July 28

Jalen Carter reported to camp with the rest of his teammates, fresh off becoming the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history in both guaranteed money ($106 million) and average annual value ($38 million).

Though it remains to be seen whether this proves to be a wise long-term investment, it rids the team of any possible short-term distraction as it begins preparations for the 2026 season. Carter did not participate fully in practice this spring, sparking questions about whether he would "hold in" while awaiting a new deal. The focus now shifts to the playing field.

The Eagles have the formidable tackle duo of Carter and Jordan Davis secured for the foreseeable future after giving Davis a three-year, $78 million extension earlier this offseason.