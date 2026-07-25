2026 Los Angeles Rams training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Los Angeles Rams camp is taking place at Loyola Marymount University in L.A., and Rams reporter Sarah Barshop has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Rams camp. We will update this file often. Can the Rams live up to the hype? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Rams camp

Saturday, July 25

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy heading into training camp, Rams coach Sean McVay said on Saturday. Last season, Stafford was dealing with a back injury when the team reported to camp and the quarterback missed the majority of the time there. But while the reigning MVP is "feeling good" right now, McVay said the Rams learned from the time he missed last year and will have Stafford on a modified training camp schedule.

McVay said the focus is keeping Stafford "fresh and ready to go" for the Rams' Week 1 game against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia (Sept. 10, 8:35 p.m. E, Netflix).

The plan will be for Stafford not to practice on Days 1 and 3 of the Rams' four-day practice block. The quarterback will not take part in the Rams' first training camp practice on Sunday as part of that plan, and instead "doing his own independent stuff where he's taking care of his body," McVay said.

The Rams will also likely handle some of their other players in a similar way, especially veteran players such as wide receiver Davante Adams, who is entering his 13th NFL season.

Rams WR Puka Nacua has reported to training camp. pic.twitter.com/8aqQfIZ6lv — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) July 25, 2026

More observations from the day: