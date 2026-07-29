2026 Buffalo Bills training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Buffalo Bills camp is taking place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, and Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bills camp. We will update this file often. How will the transition to Jim Leonhard's defense go? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Wednesday, July 29

As a rainy morning marked the beginning of Buffalo Bills training camp, new head coach Joe Brady noted the conditions to general manager Brandon Beane after the team's warmups.

"'This will be interesting. This is a good test,'" Beane recalled Brady saying. "...He goes, 'I'm curious -- someone slips and falls, someone drops a ball, someone fumbles the ball -- how they do the next play.'"

That very thought came to be quickly as third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman dropped a pass early in 7-on-7 drills. Quarterback Josh Allen, however, came back to him on the next play and Coleman made the catch downfield.

Beane said that he is very proud of where Coleman is, while Allen noted that he has respect for how hard the receiver is working.

For Coleman, the receiver said "somewhat yes" when asked if he feels like he has something to prove. "I'm on my third year and I haven't done anything I said I wanted to do when it come[s] to production-wise on the field, and I just want to contribute to more wins."

Other observations: