2026 Buffalo Bills training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Buffalo Bills camp is taking place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, and Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bills camp. We will update this file often. How will the transition to Jim Leonhard's defense go? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
Camp updates for all 32 NFL teams
Latest news from Bills camp
Wednesday, July 29
As a rainy morning marked the beginning of Buffalo Bills training camp, new head coach Joe Brady noted the conditions to general manager Brandon Beane after the team's warmups.
"'This will be interesting. This is a good test,'" Beane recalled Brady saying. "...He goes, 'I'm curious -- someone slips and falls, someone drops a ball, someone fumbles the ball -- how they do the next play.'"
That very thought came to be quickly as third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman dropped a pass early in 7-on-7 drills. Quarterback Josh Allen, however, came back to him on the next play and Coleman made the catch downfield.
Beane said that he is very proud of where Coleman is, while Allen noted that he has respect for how hard the receiver is working.
For Coleman, the receiver said "somewhat yes" when asked if he feels like he has something to prove. "I'm on my third year and I haven't done anything I said I wanted to do when it come[s] to production-wise on the field, and I just want to contribute to more wins."
Other observations:
The Bills entered the first day of training camp on a healthy note. Only one player, WR Tyrell Shavers, is on the physically unable to perform list due to his torn ACL. The other player who did not participate to some extent is WR Jalen Virgil, who did not pass his physical on Tuesday.
Inside linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams will be gradually ramping up their participation to team drills over the coming week. This continues to open the door for rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr to see more opportunities in team drills, as he had in the offseason due to injuries.
The hope is that outside linebacker Michael Hoecht is ready to play Week 1. He is coming off a season-ending torn right Achilles, but is already taking part in some team reps. Beane said they'd like him to play a bit in the preseason to get the rust off.