2026 Baltimore Ravens training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Baltimore Ravens' camp is taking place at Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore, and Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Ravens camp. We will update this file often. Can new coach Jesse Minter get Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to the Super Bowl? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Ravens camp

Tuesday, July 28

The Ravens reported to their first training camp under Minter and spoke about the different energy that the new coach has brought to the team.

"I think he just brings a positive mentality and optimistic outlook on every individual in the building," said offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is entering his 11th season and is the longest-tenured player on the team. "He just pumps belief into the players, and I think that's just his big focus on coming into this team."

Minter is replacing John Harbaugh, who was fired after coaching Baltimore from 2008 to 2025.

One of the biggest changes under Minter has been the timing of the training camp practices. Minter has moved the Ravens' workouts to the morning after years of afternoon workouts with Harbaugh.

"I love being able to kind of wake up, kind of beat the heat a little bit and get going," tight end Mark Andrews said.

More observations: