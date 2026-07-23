Ravens waive rookie Diego Pavia to make room for Ethan Pocic

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The Baltimore Ravens waived rookie quarterback Diego Pavia on Thursday to make room for veteran center Ethan Pocic, who officially signed his free agent contract.

The Ravens signed Pavia as an undrafted free agent in April after he became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years.

With Pavia waived, the Ravens still have three quarterbacks on their roster -- starter Lamar Jackson, veterans Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson and undrafted former UConn QB Joe Fagnano.

The Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Pocic last week that carries a maximum value of $4.5 million, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pavia finished second among all FBS players with 334.8 total yards per game and led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, which marked the first season in school history with double-digit wins.

After throwing 29 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more, Pavia was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback in college football.

Throughout the predraft process, there were questions about Pavia's age (24), lack of height (5-foot-10) and decision-making off the field. After finishing runner-up to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in December, Pavia posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "F- ALL THE VOTERS" along with a thumbs-down emoji on social media. He later apologized.

The Ravens' quarterbacks, rookies and injured veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp Friday. Baltimore's first full-team practice of camp is Wednesday.