Myles Garrett's Cleveland home hits the market

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After getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, Myles Garrett is putting his Cleveland-area home on the market.

The Wadsworth, Ohio, property -- built in 2018, a year after Garrett was selected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft -- comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and measures 2 acres with 4,300 square feet of living space. The home in the Hidden Lakes of Sharon community is listed at $2.1 million.

A dynamic two-story foyer greets the home's guests with two staircases -- one for the grand foyer itself and another for a gourmet kitchen.

The kitchen features premium appliances, an oversized center island, custom cabinets and a walk-in pantry that connect to the home's living areas.

Myles Garrett's Wadsworth property is currently listed for $2.1 million. Zillow

Also included is an executive office with custom cabinets.

Suites in the home provide a luxury living space. The primary suite features a spa-inspired bath and a walk-in closet. The other four rooms supply lots of space, while a bonus room could be used as a game room or flex area.

The home also features a custom bar, a gym fully equipped with professional equipment, and a theater.

Outdoor features include a built-in grill and fire pit.

A three-car garage is attached to the home while a four-car garage sits separately that contains an upper level that could be used as an office or studio, according to the listing.

Garrett was the headliner in a blockbuster trade in June. The Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end to the Rams for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse and multiple future draft picks.

Days after Garrett was traded, he and the Rams agreed on a reworked contract that includes an increase in compensation for the 2026 season. According to Pro Football Talk, Garrett will earn at least $37 million.