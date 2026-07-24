5 newcomers who appear primed to make impact with the Bears

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LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When the Chicago Bears open training camp July 29, a fresh crop of high-impact newcomers -- rookies and veterans -- will take center stage at Halas Hall.

Specifically, these five players have opportunities to establish themselves and replace key names from a team that went 11-6 and won the NFC North.

Garrett Bradbury, C

Once the Bears' brass got word of Drew Dalman's retirement in March, general manager Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson independently wrote out a list of the top five centers they envisioned as possible replacements. The two lists ended up being identical and led Chicago to send a 2027 fifth-round pick to New England for Bradbury.

As quarterback Caleb Williams becomes more proficient running an offense that operates from under center, he'll do so behind a seven-year vet who logged 98% of the snaps for the Patriots during their run to Super Bowl LX. Bradbury took all the first-team reps in the spring and quickly established chemistry next to his former North Carolina State teammate, left guard Joe Thuney.

Williams' sack total was cut by more than half (68 to 24) in 2025. In order for that number to stay manageable and all facets of the offense to operate smoothly, maintaining continuity up front begins with the center position.

Garrett Bradbury, right, will replace Drew Dalman as the Bears' starting center, an important position as Caleb Williams operates more under center. Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"A guy like Garrett Bradbury impressed Day 1 just with the level of communication that he brings to the table," Johnson said this offseason. "He's loud, he's demonstrative. I know that he's going to be able to get all five guys on the same page, but it is a race. It's a race for us to get to know each other a little bit more, and you saw a year ago it took us a minute before that run game started to get going and clicking."

Devin Bush, MLB

The Bears wanted more speed at linebacker and got it in Bush, who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and was clocked at 20.23 mph during his 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2025. He's off his best season as a pro in Cleveland, where he started all 17 games and reached career highs in tackles (124), interceptions (3) and passes defensed (8). He also had seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Bush slots in at middle linebacker in what Poles called "a perfect fit" in Dennis Allen's defense.

"Your middle linebacker is a guy that directs the front, he's the guy that's in front, he's the guy that makes the calls," linebackers coach Richard Smith said. "What you don't want is a guy who is quiet and 'right, right, left, left.' You need a loud, obnoxious guy. Abrasive.

"Because then the guys in front of them they trust you because the guy knows his stuff. Loud, direct. So there's no, 'What did he say?'"

Coby Bryant, S

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with Seattle, Bryant was Chicago's biggest signing of the offseason. In a secondary that lost both of its starting safeties in free agency, Bryant brings physicality, a championship pedigree and leadership.

"He knows what good football and bad football looks like," Johnson said. "There's a premium on that experience. I think that easily resonates with all the guys in the locker room. I think there's an instant amount of respect that he's garnered because of that.

"When you watch him on the practice field, he really comes to life. [Defensive coordinator Allen] showed a clip to the defense this morning just of him coming out of the post safety position and rallying to the football. It was all over his tape in Seattle, and that's what we're getting right now. I think it's contagious."

Bryant will anchor one half of the back end of the Bears' secondary, while rookie Dillon Thieneman is slated to also be a day one starter. Chicago is banking on Bryant building off a career year with the Seahawks (4 interceptions, 7 passes defended), and it will need his production to help make up for the loss in free agency of Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds. Bryant will also be looked at to mentor Thieneman.

Dillon Thieneman, S

The No. 25 pick had to earn his way into first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp behind Elijah Hicks and Cam Lewis. That was the Bears' method for bringing along a rookie who is expected to start next to their marquee free agent acquisition, Bryant, in a revamped secondary.

The Bears were drawn to Thieneman's instincts and how he routinely found his way around the football during his lone season at Oregon. Thieneman's processing speed and recognition abilities could fast track him to a starting role. He gave his teammates a taste of those skills during the spring.

"That's a special trait," Bryant said. "You can't teach that, honestly. That's just knowing football and trusting his ability."

Zavion Thomas, WR

Chicago has a stacked wide receiver depth chart headlined by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Thomas factors in on offense as a gadget player who can line up at receiver or in the backfield and gives Johnson the option to use him in a way the former Lions offensive coordinator deployed Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

Caleb Williams said former LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas can be a "special" player for the Bears. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The easiest path for the speedy third-round rookie to make an impact in training camp is by way of special teams. Thomas and wide receiver Kalif Raymond split punt and kickoff return duties throughout the spring. Thomas was tied for fourth among FBS players with 13.5 yards per punt return during his All-America freshman season at Mississippi State in 2022 and scored three times on returns (two kickoffs, one punt) during his college career, which included two years at LSU.

While it might take Thomas time to insert himself into the receiver hierarchy, what he demonstrated during the spring is a positive sign for the chemistry he's already building with Bears' QBs.

"His hands are a lot better than you see from a lot of speedy guys that sometimes catch with their body a little bit more," Williams said, "or are shaky with their hands just because of how blessed they are with that [speed]. He's made some really, really tough catches.

"When he's out there making plays, when he has the ball in his hands, when he's doing the right thing, he's pretty special."