Los Angeles Rams unveil two new alternate uniforms for 2026

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The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a pair of new alternate uniforms Thursday titled "Classic Sol" and "Fearsome White."

The new uniforms are "celebrating two defining chapters in franchise history through modern design," according to a release.

The Classic Sol uniform, a tribute to the team's 1951 NFL Championship and that title's 75th anniversary, features a yellow-on-white jersey and pants combination. The most prominent detail comes in the form of a trio of stripes on the sleeve, with the jersey also containing a Sol monogram neck tag.

The Fearsome White threads sport an icy white color scheme and honor the club's iconic Fearsome Foursome defensive line of the 1960s and early 1970s. The alternates contain subtle but distinct details of their own -- the most prominent being a ram horn-themed shoulder stripe on the jersey that matches the team's classic helmet.

The look also comes with an accompanying helmet that adds a new lid to Los Angeles' collection, a callback to the team's 1960s appearance in the form of a white ram horn on a blue background.

Legacy isn't built in a moment... it's forged. pic.twitter.com/zqwSIjI9J0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

The new uniforms will be put into use for prime-time action in the 2026 season.

The Classic Sol look is set to debut in Week 2 against the New York Giants for "Monday Night Football" before making a second appearance in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs for "Thursday Night Football." The Fearsome White alternates will make their on-field debut in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving eve game.