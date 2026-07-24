Cardinals' Brissett practices amid 'productive' talks for new deal

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GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett participated in the team's first practice of training camp on Thursday as he continues to wait for a reworked contract for this season.

Brissett, who didn't participate in the voluntary part of the Cardinals' offseason program and was a hold-in during mandatory minicamp in June, took reps in drills alongside Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis. Whenever the quarterbacks took turns in a drill, Brissett went last as he worked his back into the swing of things.

Just like first-year coach Mike LaFleur said he would.

During his news conference before Thursday's practice, LaFleur said Brissett would be practicing. When asked how Brissett wound up practicing Thursday after missing every other practice of the offseason, LaFleur was succinct.

"I mean, he's here," LaFleur said. "He's under contract and it's the first day of practice."

LaFleur said talks with Brissett are "still ongoing." He is scheduled to make a base salary of $4.88 million, including $1.5 million guaranteed, and can make up to $5.39 million through potential incentives.

"It's been productive between us and his team, so still ongoing but I'd say we're productive," LaFleur said.

LaFleur was asked if, with Brissett practicing, Arizona has a quarterback competition.

"I'd describe it as Practice 1 on July 23rd," he said.

With Brissett back on the field, LaFleur said the plan is to get Brissett up to speed on how Arizona will operate this season, on the cadence, with the formations, with the Cardinals' no-huddle package, with their pass game, with their run game -- essentially, everything.

"So, not really worried about that stuff right now," LaFleur said. "Really not worried about what any of these guys have ever done in the past. It's just about building that one day at a time and seeing how good we can be every single day. Like I told him yesterday, we don't need a peak on July 23rd. We need to get better on July 23rd. We need to compete against each other on July 23rd. We need to have the best first block we can without pads. And then we put the pads on, now we get to play a little bit more real football, and we don't have to peak on July 30th or whenever.

"We just have to get better. And then when we get to September 13th, that's when we have to say, 'Hey, did we do everything we could to be the best Cardinal team we could be?'"