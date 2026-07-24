Where to watch the 2026 NFL flag football championships

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The NFL Flag Championships are back, and a record 34 games will air across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

More than 350 teams of some of the world's best youth athletes will descend this weekend on Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, the training camp site of the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's coverage will showcase the entire boys' under-14 and girls' high school tournaments, and the semifinals and championships of the international division, which features teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Puerto Rico and Spain.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the NFL Flag Championships:

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all 34 games in the ESPN App and in the NFL Flag Championships streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

Coverage kicks off Friday with 16 games (rounds of 16). A total of 12 games will take place Saturday (quarterfinals and international division semifinals and championships), followed by six games Sunday (semifinals and championships).

*All times Eastern

Friday

Boys' under-14 - round of 16

10 a.m.: Game 1 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

11 a.m.: Game 2 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

1 p.m.: Game 3 in the ESPN App and on YouTube and NFL+

2 p.m.: Game 4 in the ESPN App and on YouTube and NFL+

2 p.m.: Game 5 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

3 p.m.: Game 6 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

5 p.m.: Game 7 on ESPN, Disney XD and NFL+

6 p.m.: Game 8 on ESPN2, NFL Network and NFL+

Girls' high school - round of 16

11 a.m.: Game 1 in the ESPN App and on YouTube and NFL+

Noon: Game 2 in the ESPN App and on YouTube and NFL+

Noon: Game 3 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

1 p.m.: Game 4 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

3 p.m.: Game 5 on ESPN2 and NFL+

4 p.m.: Game 6 on ESPN2, Disney XD and NFL+

4 p.m.: Game 7 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

5 p.m.: Game 8 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

Saturday

Boys' under-14 - quarterfinals

11 a.m.: Quarterfinal 1 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

Noon: Quarterfinal 2 on ESPN, NFL Network and NFL+

1 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3 on ESPN, NFL Network and NFL+

4 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4 on ESPN, Disney XD and NFL+

Girls' high school - quarterfinals

10 a.m.: Quarterfinal 1 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

2 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2 on ESPN and NFL+

3 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3 on ESPN and NFL+

5 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4 on ABC, Disney XD, NFL Network and NFL+

International

2 p.m.: Semifinal 1 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

3 p.m.: Semifinal 2 in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

4 p.m.: Girls' championship in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

6 p.m.: Coed championship in the ESPN App and on NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+

Sunday

Boys' under-14 - semifinals

10 a.m.: Semifinal 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD, NFL Network and NFL+

11 a.m.: Semifinal 2 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD, NFL Network and NFL+

Girls' high school - semifinals

Noon: Semifinal 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD, NFL Network and NFL+

1 p.m.: Semifinal 2 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD, NFL Network and NFL+

Championships

4 p.m.: Boys' under-14 on ABC, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, NFL Network and NFL+

5 p.m.: Girls' high school on ABC, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, NFL Network and NFL+