Sweat (knee) among four Cardinals players added to PUP list

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- After missing the team's offseason activities due to non-injury-related issues, Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat was a surprise addition to the physically unable to perform list Thursday because of a knee injury.

Three other Cardinals players landed on the PUP list before the team's first training camp practice Thursday: left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive back Garrett Williams and tight end Tip Reiman.

Sweat, 29, finished last season listed on the injury report with an "ankle/knee" injury but played in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, recording one sack to finish the year with a career-high 12.

Sweat did not participate in any of the Cardinals' offseason program, not showing up for voluntary OTAs and minicamp and not practicing despite being in attendance for mandatory minicamp in June.

But LaFleur said there were "no problems" with Sweat.

"Seeing him yesterday, he's fired up to be here," LaFleur said. "He was in great spirits. He looks really good. I said, I mean, you just naturally dap these guys up. I'm like, 'Pretty rock solid right now.' So, when we started talking about a diet and he's like, 'It's hard for me to eat.' I said, 'Man, I wish it was hard for me to eat.'

"So no, he's in a good spot right now. And again, I expect him at some point."

LaFleur said Sweat and Johnson wouldn't have ended up on the PUP list if Arizona had reported to training camp a week later like most teams will. Sweat won't be back until next week at the earliest, LaFleur said, with a potential training camp debut Tuesday.

During minicamp in June, LaFleur said Sweat's non-participation on the field was not injury related, adding that he didn't want to play Sweat if he hadn't been practicing leading up to minicamp. He also said that Sweat worked out on his own in the offseason.

As for Johnson, who finished the season on injured reserve after missing the last four games with a knee injury, LaFleur said his addition to the PUP list was "honestly nothing," calling it "maintenance stuff."

"He'll be back before you know it," LaFleur said. "So, no problems with Paris."

Williams is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in December, while Reiman is coming back from an ankle injury in Week 5 that ended his season.