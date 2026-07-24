Source: Ex-Cowboys QB Will Grier returns as offensive assistant

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FRISCO, Texas -- Will Grier retired as a quarterback earlier in the month but will continue in the NFL, joining the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff as an offensive assistant, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Grier had an offer to join the Cowboys' staff earlier in the offseason, but he signed with the Carolina Panthers before the draft before opting to retire on July 15.

He spent last season on the Cowboys' practice squad after rejoining the organization in 2024. In 2021, the Cowboys claimed Grier off waivers from the Panthers, and he was inactive for every game. He remained with the Cowboys through the 2022 season, moving between the active roster and practice squad.

In 2023, Grier was released after the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 after spending part of that season on their practice squad.

Grier was originally a third-round pick by Carolina in 2019 out of West Virginia. He started two games as a rookie, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

He and Dak Prescott drew close in their time together with the Cowboys, and coach Brian Schottenheimer believes Grier can have a productive career as a coach because of his offensive mind.