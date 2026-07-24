Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes fully cleared for camp, feeling 'amazing'

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ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- As he has done throughout his rehab, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes achieved the next checkmark in his return from his left knee injury when he wanted, just two days before his Friday arrival at Missouri Western State's campus for the team's training camp.

The Chiefs' medical staff and Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys' head team physician who performed the surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in the quarterback's left knee, cleared Mahomes on Wednesday to fully participate in camp.

"I feel stronger than I've ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights]," Mahomes said Friday. "I feel amazing. ... I'm excited just to be able to play football. I've been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it's going to be a lot of fun."

Just as he did during the Chiefs' offseason program, Mahomes said he'll continue wearing a compression sleeve and a brace on his left leg. The big difference from two months ago is that Mahomes is expected to lead the first-team offense during team periods -- 11-on-11 repetitions -- throughout camp. Earlier this week, Mahomes showed the medical staff that he can run, cut and change directions to demonstrate that he can protect himself around his teammates.

Coach Andy Reid said he doesn't plan on limiting Mahomes from his usual repetitions. For the first time since his injury in December, Mahomes will go through repetitions alongside his top skill position players -- running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

"He's been working so hard that you have a pretty good feel that he's in a good place," Reid said of Mahomes. "We've got to see how things go and not make any predictions about [Week 1]."

Throughout his recovery, Mahomes has made it his mission to be the starter for the Chiefs' season opener, a home game Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football." Mahomes plans to use the camp practices to show the medical staff, the coaching staff and his teammates that he can be the same quarterback -- or an even better one -- that he was prior to his injury. His plan is to improve his movement within the pocket, sharpen his decision-making skills and throw the ball quicker than he did at times last season.

"I don't get hit, so that's one part of it, but it's good to be out there and have bodies around and be able to go through and run the offense," Mahomes said. "I want [Coach Reid] to call [plays] it like we're going to call it in the regular season. That's going to be the best way for me to prepare myself. I want to go out there and test [the knee]."

If Mahomes continues to progress well, the Chiefs will have to decide if he will play in one of the first two preseason games to further prepare for Week 1. Throughout his nine-year career, Mahomes has never missed the entire preseason.

"I'm a competitor, so [on] game day I'm going to want to be out there," he said. "But I understand the process of getting myself ready to play in the regular season is more important. We'll see. The coaches and doctors will make that decision for me, but I'll prepare myself like I'm going to play."

In preparing for a pivotal camp, Mahomes shared that he was given advice and encouragement from two former star players in legendary quarterback Tom Brady and safety Tyrann Mathieu, both of whom continued their All-Pro careers after sustaining a torn ACL.

"The process isn't over," Mahomes said. "It'll be something I'll probably be dealing with the next few years of my career, and throughout the rest of my career. But I feel comfortable now being able to go out there and run the offense the way the offense is supposed to be run.

"This will be the hardest training camp that you can have, as far as preparing for the season. I'm glad I'm able to do that, starting tomorrow."