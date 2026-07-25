Former NFL guard Jordan Devey, 38, died by suicide, family says

Former NFL guard Jordan Devey died Tuesday at the age of 38, with family saying the Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots died by suicide.

Devey appeared in 44 career games (21 starts) for five teams over seven seasons. He played in seven regular-season games for the Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in the 2014 season and 15 games with nine starts for the San Francisco 49ers the following year.

He retired in 2021 after playing one game for the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

"Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time," a post on a fundraising page read.

His wife, Linsey, said in a social media post that Devey died days before the couple's 15th anniversary.

Devey's mother, Leslie, told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City that the family believed that he suffered from CTE but that they won't be able to test for the neurodegenerative disease based on the way Devey died.

Devey is survived by his parents, his wife and their four children.