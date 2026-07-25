49ers' Shanahan to be limited in camp after car crash

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a car crash during his summer break in mid-July that leave him limited as the team opens training camp.

Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs, his hand, needed more than 40 stiches in his face and suffered a severe concussion during a July 14 car crash when he collided with an SUV near his northern California home, per sources familiar with the situation.

Shanahan was taken by paramedics to the local hospital, where he spent much of that day before being released. The other driver was not injured, per Palo Alto lieutenant Nicholas Martinez.

Martinez said drugs and alcohol were not involved and both drivers were cooperative with the police. No one was cited for the collision. "Consistent with our standard release of information procedures in such cases, we do not release information regarding the cause of the collision, or which party may have been at fault," Martinez said.

Shanahan has been recovering at home and is believed to be healing well, but with training camp starting Sunday, doctors will not clear him for all activities until concussion symptoms clear. General manager John Lynch is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

49ers assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster will assume some of Shanahan's duties and help lead the team.

Shanahan informed his assistant coaches Tuesday of his accident. Other players slowly have been getting the news that the 49ers confirmed Saturday in this statement:

"San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care. Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period."

The 2026 season is the 10th for Shanahan in San Francisco, which will tie him with Bill Walsh for the longest tenure by a head coach in franchise history. Shanahan enters the season with 82 regular-season victories, third most in franchise annals. With 11 wins this season, he would surpass Walsh for second on that list.

The 49ers are slated to have their first practice of their 2026 training camp Sunday morning. They open the season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.