Kraft: Patriots' Gonzalez has offer to be 'highest-paid' CB ever

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots have been engaged in negotiations on a long-term contract in recent months, and owner Robert Kraft shared general details of the team's offer.

"We love Christian Gonzalez. We love him as a player, as a person, and that's why we've made an offer to him to make him the highest-paid player to ever play that position in the NFL," Kraft said Saturday morning before the team's first practice of training camp.

"And coincidentally, it is the highest contract in Patriots franchise history. So we're glad we drafted him, he's developed here, and we hope he'll be with us for a long time."

At one point during early drills of practice Saturday, Kraft approached Gonzalez and the two shook hands.

Contracts for top cornerbacks now average more than $30 million per season, with the Los Angeles Rams having made Trent McDuffie the league's highest-paid player at the position in March when McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million deal.

Gonzalez enters his fourth season in the NFL after the Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft -- No. 17 overall. This is the first year he is eligible for an extension. He has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.259 million this year.

Gonzalez shares the same agent as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is also eligible for an extension for the first time and is also expected to command a top deal.

Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the business side of Gonzalez's status with the team as training camp began.

"Contract negotiations are ongoing between the club and his agents. I'm excited about having Christian back here with us and the impact that he can make on our football team, and I really enjoy the person, enjoy the player," he said.

Vrabel said he didn't see a connection between the Seahawks and Witherspoon, and the Patriots and Gonzalez.

"I don't think they have anything to do with one another. We're not negotiating with the Seahawks; we're negotiating with Christian's representatives," he said. "I don't think that there's anything different than just our communication with him."