Big stories of the NFL 2026 offseason, from Garrett to Kelce

Open Extended Reactions

More than five months have passed since the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots and Bad Bunny took the stage at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Since then, roughly a thousand offseason storylines have played out -- many of which you might have forgotten.

Not to worry.

With training camps opening across the NFL, here's your cheat sheet to get you ready for the 2026 regular season. We're here to catch you up on the flurry of blockbuster trades, the massive coaching turnover and, per usual, what's up with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Change of address

Rarely will we witness an NFL trade as seismic as the deal that sent all-everything pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams in June. After multiple seasons of speculation about Garrett's future, and one year after he signed a four-year contract to remain in Cleveland, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was on the move. The trade included multiple high draft picks and also sent standout edge rusher Jared Verse to the Browns.

But that wasn't the only trade that will help shape the 2026 season.

The long-expected A.J. Brown deal finally happened, with the star receiver traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Patriots. Dexter Lawrence II, one of the NFL's more unblockable defensive tackles, was part of another huge trade, with the New York Giants sending him to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Denver Broncos added a big offensive player, trading for former Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Buffalo Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears to pair receiver D.J. Moore with quarterback Josh Allen, and the Rams acquired former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in a major deal.

Notably, one of the biggest trades of the offseason was never consummated. The much-debated decision by the Baltimore Ravens to reverse their deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Maxx Crosby was a major offseason storyline. The trade was nullified after Crosby failed a physical exam, and less than 24 hours later, the Ravens agreed to a free agent deal with former Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

But that's not the complete list. Lots of other big names have relocated via free agency and trades.

They include: quarterbacks Kyler Murray (Vikings), Malik Willis (Dolphins), Geno Smith (Jets), Kirk Cousins (Raiders), Tua Tagovailoa (Falcons); running backs Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), David Montgomery (Texans) and Travis Etienne Jr. (Saints); wide receiver Mike Evans (49ers); edge rushers Jonathan Greenard (Eagles), Jaelan Phillips (Panthers), Jermaine Johnson II (Titans) and Rashan Gary (Cowboys); defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (Jets); cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles); and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Jets).

Some impactful veterans also called it a career during the offseason. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, cornerback Darius Slay, receiver Adam Thielen, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, offensive lineman Drew Dalman, center Ryan Kelly and offense tackle Rob Havenstein decided to retire. -- Stephen Holder

Which teams have new head coaches?

Change is afoot for more than a third of the league, including three of four AFC North teams. Not only is the Mike Tomlin era over in Pittsburgh, but John Harbaugh's tenure is also done in Baltimore. Instead, veteran coach and Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy (Steelers) and first-year head coach Jesse Minter (Ravens) will lead the division rivals into their next phases.

Meanwhile, Todd Monken replaced Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, and Stefanski landed a spot as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach. The AFC East had turnover in half of its teams as Jeff Hafley took over for Mike McDaniel as coach of the Dolphins, while Joe Brady was elevated from the Bills' offensive coordinator to head coach.

And in the NFC, Robert Saleh is getting another shot as a head coach, this time with the Tennessee Titans, while Harbaugh moved north to take over the Giants. Out west, Mike LaFleur moved inland from the Rams' offensive coordinator job to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, while Klint Kubiak, with his Super Bowl ring from his time as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator, is moving to Las Vegas to lead the Raiders.

This cycle, the first after the league canceled its 2025 accelerator program meant to promote diversity in NFL leadership positions, didn't include any Black head coaches being hired, and only one minority candidate (Saleh) was selected. -- Brooke Pryor

Who got paid? -- and who didn't

Even when his season ended on injured reserve and the Chiefs missed the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes was breaking records.

This time, Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history when he agreed to a reworked deal worth $504.75 million that keeps him with the Chiefs through 2033. It's the first NFL contract worth more than half a billion dollars.

play 1:12 Why the expectations for Patrick Mahomes this season are low

Mahomes, though, wasn't the only player to reset the market at his position. Center Tyler Linderbaum shattered the center pay scale this offseason when he left the Ravens in free agency to sign a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders, including $60 million in guarantees.

Top-tier pass catchers also got pay bumps this offseason, with Atlanta's Drake London signing a four-year, $141 million extension. Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the new receiver record with a four-year deal worth $168.6 million.

Plenty of defensive players got handsomely compensated, too. Coming off a huge season, Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. signed a three-year, $150 million contract, and his $50 million average annual value set a record for a non-quarterback. Meanwhile, McDuffie got a new job and a shiny new record-setting contract when he was traded from the Chiefs to the Rams, and he subsequently signed a four-year, $124 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Kickers got their due, too. Shortly after the Texans made Ka'imi Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker in league history with a two-year, $13 million extension, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Steelers owner Art Rooney II opened their wallets to compensate their own players' golden legs. Dallas' Brandon Aubrey and Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell each inked four-year, $28 million extensions with their teams. And while their average annual salaries are the same, Aubrey edged Boswell out with $20 million guaranteed to Boswell's $14.7 million.

Although many big names got paid this offseason, several notable players didn't get new contracts -- and aren't expected to before the season, either. Even though they had their fifth-year options picked up, neither Panthers quarterback Bryce Young nor Houston's C.J. Stroud are expected to land long-term extensions prior to the season. -- Pryor

Quick hits

Aaron Rodgers and offseason drama (rinse, repeat)

After a slightly shorter decision-making process this year, Rodgers is running it back in Pittsburgh. Amid a coaching change, the four-time MVP signed a one-year, $22.5 million deal with the Steelers in May.

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In his news conference about the decision, Rodgers, 42, said 2026 would be his last year. Rodgers has flirted with retirement before, and seriously considered it prior to reupping in Pittsburgh, but he couldn't pass up the chance to work with McCarthy, his old Green Bay coach, one last time. Since wrapping up offseason workouts in Pittsburgh, Rodgers has mostly laid low throughout the summer, although he posted on social media about two significant bonding weeks: a retreat with his pass catchers in the wild west and a reunion with his close family. -- Pryor

Aaron Donald, the sequel?

Former Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, was still one of the most dominant players in the league when he retired. Can he be that three years later?

Maybe.

Speculation about a possible Donald return went into high gear recently when he was spotted at the Rams' training facility. And on Saturday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Donald is going through a "very strict, regimented process" to decide whether he wants to unretire this season.

The idea of pairing Donald with Garrett is scintillating and would bolster the Rams even more (they're already the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl). Keep an eye on this as perhaps the most loaded team in the NFL could add even more firepower. -- Holder

Sorsby saga

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby won a court victory that would potentially have allowed him to play this season despite his NCAA ban for extensive involvement in gambling that he attributed to a gambling addiction. But amid pushback from Texas Tech opponents and even fellow Big 12 institutions, Sorsby changed course and set his sights on the NFL's supplemental draft.

Ultimately, though, the NFL exercised its right to decline Sorsby the chance to be selected, announcing earlier this month that it would not hold a supplemental draft. It's just the latest in a string of gambling-related issues the NFL has had to navigate. -- Holder

Welcome to the NFL, rookies

There was little drama heading into the NFL draft this year, as Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was widely expected to be selected first by the Raiders. Mendoza heads to Las Vegas after a historic championship season with the usually moribund Hoosiers, but whether he can help change the trajectory of the struggling Raiders will be a challenge unto itself.

play 0:57 Schefter: Cousins the favorite to start over Mendoza for Raiders

Edge rusher David Bailey went No. 2 in the draft to the Jets, and former Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love was selected No. 3 to the Cardinals. Love, in an era when running backs have not typically been drafted near the top, became the highest-drafted back since Saquon Barkley was selected second in 2018. That was followed by a remarkable run of Ohio State stars, with Buckeyes chosen at No. 4 (Carnell Tate, Titans), No. 5 (Arvell Reese, Giants) and No. 7 (Sonny Styles, Commanders).

Among the more interesting draft storylines was the selection by the Rams of quarterback Ty Simpson at 13th -- much higher than most predictions for the former Alabama standout. -- Holder

The wedding

What's better than the NFL offseason? How about wedding season? Or perhaps THE wedding of the season. That's right, we're talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar and the Chiefs tight end tied the knot in a megaevent at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The guest list was a who's who of the sports and entertainment world, and it included figures from QB Russell Wilson to coach Mike Vrabel to ESPN's Pat McAfee, and of course, Kelce's teammate and close friend Mahomes.

The actual details about the ceremony and reception -- and photos from both -- have been hard to come by, but Swift's publicist Tree Paine confirmed Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, and Jason Kelce was Travis' best man, and Swift's brother, Austin, was her man of honor. Several people who attended, including Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquills wife, Jackie, showed off luxury handbags won in a raffle during the reception.

A couple of weeks after their wedding, Swift and Kelce made their debut as husband and wife at receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding. -- Pryor

Get your passports ready

The NFL continues to ramp up its international presence with a record nine games outside the U.S. in 2026. There will be games in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Mexico City. The first international game of the season will kick off Sept. 10 from Australia with the 49ers taking on the Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

From there, the Cowboys and Ravens will play in Brazil on Sept. 27 in the first NFL game played in Rio. London will host three games in October with the Colts and Commanders and the Eagles and Jaguars playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will then play back-to-back games in London for the third time, facing the Texans in Wembley Stadium.

The Saints will host the Steelers in the first NFL game in Paris on Oct. 25 at the Stade de France, followed by the Bengals taking on the Falcons in Madrid at Bernabéu Stadium on Nov. 8 and the Patriots playing the Lions in Munich on Nov. 15. And after opening the international slate, the 49ers will close it out when they face the Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Nov. 22 for the first game in the country since 2022. -- Pryor

A.J. Brown, John Harbaugh, Myles Garrett and Travis Kelce were big parts of the 2026 NFL offseason. ESPN Illustration

The Monsters of ... the Hoosier State?

The Indiana Bears has an ... odd ring to it. But it's not too far off from reality. No, the iconic organization isn't undergoing a rebrand, but it might be changing addresses and crossing state lines on game days.

The Bears' board of directors voted in early June to advance plans for a new stadium development in Hammond, Indiana. There was nothing binding about that vote, but Indiana has offered the Bears up to $1 billion in incentives to relocate to the site in Hammond. Tax incentives appear to be the main factor in negotiations.

The Bears, of course, currently play at Soldier Field. The city of Chicago owns the stadium, though, and the Bears' lease runs through 2033. -- Pryor

Big brother is watching

There will be a big shift this season on the instant-replay front. The NFL could see wider involvement of league officials at league headquarters during games, with owners voting in the spring to approve a measure that will allow league staffers to disqualify a player or enforce a penalty that was not initially called following a flagrant football or non-football act.

The league staffers overseeing this process won't be permitted to enforce garden-variety penalties such as holding or pass interference. But it's certainly a move that flies in the face of previous positions by most owners, who have generally opposed penalties being assessed by off-site replay officials. -- Holder

Seahawks deal sealed

NFL franchise valuations continue to rise, the latest evidence being the record $9.612 billion selling price for the Seahawks.

A group led by 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla agreed to the deal earlier this month. The transaction, if approved by NFL owners in a meeting next month, will transfer ownership from the estate of former Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018. Allen had owned the team since 1997.

The Seahawks sale nearly rivaled that of the $10 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Lakers last year -- the highest price ever paid for an American sports franchise. -- Holder

Disaster averted

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The NFL came perilously close to a work stoppage of its game officials. The league and the NFL Referees Association agreed to a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement in May, avoiding a standoff that could have led to replacement officials on the field in 2026.

The state of negotiations was seen as a major concern by league officials earlier in the offseason, but the sides resolved their issues and struck a deal. Among the initiatives in the deal are efforts focused on improving officiating, such as additional offseason training programs and making performance the sole factor in playoff assignments. -- Holder

Vrabel/Russini

Vrabel, the Patriots' head coach, was at the center of one of the offseason's biggest storylines after being spotted with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona prior to the NFL annual meetings. Vrabel and Russini are married to other people, so photos of the two together over the years that were published by various outlets raised questions about the nature of their relationship.

Russini, who previously worked at ESPN, eventually left her role at The Athletic as its senior NFL insider. Vrabel, meanwhile, missed Day 3 of the draft to attend counseling with his family. -- Pryor

Aiyuk

Despite his best efforts this offseason, Brandon Aiyuk is set to enter training camp as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver, though, spent his summer posting on social media about his desire to join the Washington Commanders and move on from the organization that selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Aiyuk is on the 49ers' reserve/left team list, and GM John Lynch said Saturday: "As such, he's not on our 90-man roster. And I'm personally and we as an organization are going to focus on the players that are here. And so, I don't have anything to say on that, anything to add to that. We wish him well. We wish his family well." -- Pryor

Dart dustup

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had to navigate a delicate situation in May when he faced backlash from teammate Abdul Carter following Dart's decision to introduce President Donald Trump at a New York political rally.

Carter, who suggested he viewed Trump as polarizing, responded to Dart's appearance in a social media post, sparking significant debate around the mixing of politics and sports and Dart's decision to participate. Sources later told ESPN that the team's leaders addressed the matter in a meeting.

Dart and Carter subsequently told reporters they had resolved their issues and the team was moving forward. -- Holder