Raiders' Brock Bowers announces engagement to Cameron Newell

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had one last thing on his to-do list before training camp started.

On Thursday, Bowers' significant other Cameron Newell made a joint social media post with the tight end to announce that the couple are now engaged.

"The best surprise of my life... Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Newell wrote.

Just seconds before Bowers, 23, got down on bended knee, Newell seemed to be overwhelmed with emotion.

As Bowers asked Newell to marry her, she was overjoyed and her response was simple: "Yes!"

The comments were filled with congratulatory messages from some of Bowers and Newell's close friends and teammates, including running back Ashton Jeanty, Hannah Cavinder and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Anne Michael Maye.

Newell reflected on the moment on social media on Saturday, writing: "Getting engaged in Napa, where we first met, couldn't have felt more right. I'm so lucky I get to do life with you. I can't wait to marry you."

According to People, Bowers and Newell have been dating since 2020, when they were in high school, and met in Napa Valley. They attended high school prom together and maintained a long-distance relationship in college while Bowers played for Georgia and Newell attended the University of Tennessee.

Bowers, who was drafted as the Raiders' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is entering his third season. In the 2025 season, he recorded 64 receptions for 680 yards and scored seven touchdowns.