2026 Kansas City Chiefs training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Kansas City Chiefs' camp is taking place at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Chiefs camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Saturday, July 25

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs' top draft pick this year, participated in Saturday's practice while wearing a noncontact yellow jersey usually worn only by quarterbacks, a precaution for him since he missed the mandatory minicamp with a shoulder injury.

During the 7-on-7 periods, Delane had repetitions at both of the cornerback spots. One of his best coverage moments was when he effectively smothered undrafted rookie receiver Jeff Caldwell down the field's perimeter. Delane, though, also knew he had some first-day mistakes.

"The first day is always ups and downs," Delane said, smiling. "I'm a guy [where] if I lose reps, it motivates me to get better. That just means I've got more room to grow. I almost get excited about those things, but at the same time you don't want the same mistake to keep happening."

We are so back. pic.twitter.com/ZwrgTuai5W — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2026

Delane is projected to be a starter for longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, a player tasked with helping replace Trent McDuffie, who was traded this offseason to the Los Angeles Rams. Spagnuolo made sure to let Delane know he'll be a main focus of his teaching over the next month.

"I'm the guy they picked first," Delane said of the Chiefs drafting him at No. 6. "I'm a guy who likes to be the underdog, even though I feel the spotlight could be on me. I still have an underdog mindset, but I'm competing to get a starting job."

One of the best passes Saturday from quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Delane's expense. In the red zone 7-on-7 period, Mahomes threw a perfect intermediate pass to receiver Jimmy Holiday, who caught a 20-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with Delane trailing in man-to-man coverage.

"[He's] as advertised," Delane said of Mahomes. "He's a great quarterback."

More observations from the day: