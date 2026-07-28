2026 Washington Commanders training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Washington Commanders camp is taking place in Ashburn, Virginia, and Commanders reporter John Keim has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Commanders camp. We will update this file often. Can Washington bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025 season? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Commanders camp

Tuesday, July 28

Washington remains interested in adding another receiver, but one who had been mentioned often once he's free -- 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- has been active with a series of social media posts that, multiple team sources said, could result in the team having no interest if or when he's released. Aiyuk has been vocal about wanting to join the Commanders, as he played with quarterback Jayden Daniels at Arizona State.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters, answering a general question about the impact of a player's social media when deciding to add them, said they "look at everything."

"We look at that stuff but it's not the first thing we look at," Peters said. "We look at tape, we talk to teams and players on how they were in the locker room to make those decisions. It's not usually a huge part of it. Usually."

Washington could sign free agent receiver Stefon Diggs, who has drawn interest from multiple teams. He led the Patriots with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards last season.

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