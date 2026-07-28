          2026 Cincinnati Bengals training camp: Latest intel, updates

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          • Ben BabyJul 28, 2026, 11:02 PM
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              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
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          The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cincinnati Bengals' camp is taking place in Cincinnati, and Bengals reporter Ben Baby has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

          What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bengals camp. We will update this file often. Will Dexter Lawrence II spark a defensive resurgence to get the Bengals back in the playoffs? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

          Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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          Tuesday, July 28

          Everyone is back in the building. The Bengals officially finished reporting for training camp Tuesday, with the veterans joining the rookies who have been in the building since last Saturday. Despite some interesting contract situations (CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner, RB Chase Brown), there are no projected disruptions for the start of training camp on Wednesday. The only notable absence will be DT B.J. Hill, who starts on the PUP list as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. But the Bengals feel good about Hill being ready for Week 1.