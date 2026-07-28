          2026 Indianapolis Colts training camp: Latest intel, updates

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          Key questions Colts face in training camp (0:50)

          • Stephen HolderJul 28, 2026, 08:53 PM
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              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.
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          The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Indianapolis Colts' camp is taking place in Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana, and Colts reporter Stephen Holder has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

          What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Colts camp. We will update this file often. Will quarterback Daniel Jones return to early-2025 form after a serious injury? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

          Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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          Tuesday, July 28

          The Colts are still mulling their options at wide receiver even after players reported to camp on Tuesday. Indianapolis has not replaced veteran Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, and is still awaiting the return of new No. 1 wideout Alec Pierce from offseason ankle surgery.

          General manager Chris Ballard said he wants to continue to evaluate the current group in practice before making a final decision to add a veteran such as Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen or, perhaps, Stefon Diggs. "At some point we'll evaluate it as we go along," Ballard said. "We'll probably talk through some of those [available] guys."