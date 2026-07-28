2026 Chicago Bears training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Chicago Bears ' camp is taking place in Lake Forest, Ill., and Bears reporter Courtney Cronin has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bears camp. We will update this file often. Will the defense step up and lead the Bears back to the NFC North title? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Tuesday, July 28

General manager Ryan Poles reiterated his desire to keep right tackle Darnell Wright in the fold long term as veteran players reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. The Bears typically like to get contract extensions done before the team is in the thick of training camp, like they did with tight end Cole Kmet in 2023 and wide receiver DJ Moore in 2024.

Poles said he believes there is a window to do the same with Wright, the 10th pick in the 2023 draft, and intimated the sooner the two sides come to an agreement, the better.

"...At the end of the day I don't want any distractions or anything like that, so when it's time to go play football, we'll go play football and keep it moving," Poles said. "But yeah he's a guy we would like here for a while."

Wright earned second-team All-Pro honors last season despite playing with an injured elbow for more than half of the season.

One piece of news that could drive up Wright's price tag is the four-year, $96 million extension signed by two-time Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tackle Brian O'Neill on Tuesday. O'Neill became the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL ($24M/year) behind Philadelphia's Lane Johnson ($25M/year).

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