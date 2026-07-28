2026 Atlanta Falcons training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Atlanta Falcons ' camp is taking place in Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Falcons camp. We will update this file often. Will Michael Penix Jr. return from injury in time to battle Tua Tagovailoa for QB1? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Tuesday, July 29

What makes for a good training camp, according to Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus? "Great intensity" and making sure everyone comes out of it healthy. There is one mark of great intensity, he added.

"Maybe some fights," Dorlus said Tuesday as Atlanta players arrived at the team facility in Flowery Branch. "It's a good and bad sign, but in my opinion, it's a good sign when you got guys who want to compete and you got guys who want to win games."

Dorlus' best friend Ruke Orhorhoro was traded in the offseason to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Orhorhoro was known for his trash talk and, in his absence, Dorlus said he has to step up in that regard.

"I got some of me that I'll bring out there for sure," he said with a laugh.