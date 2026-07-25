Retired Donald in 'regimented process' for possible Rams return

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LOS ANGELES -- Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is going through a "very strict, regimented process" to help allow himself to decide whether he wants to unretire this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

And if Donald does decide he wants to play, McVay said, "we are going to try to be able to make that happen."

Donald retired in March 2024 after 10 NFL seasons, but the Rams trading for Myles Garrett in June spurred conversation about the possibility of Donald's return for the chance to play with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

"For those of you guys that do know Aaron, he's very diligent," McVay said. "Anything that he does, he does all-in. And so he's going through a very strict, regimented process that was similar to what he did when he played."

McVay said he "genuinely" does not know what Donald will decide, but said, "if he feels good, then you guys know he's going to be ready to rock."

"We'll see how his body's responding to some of the training and the way that he puts himself through the paces to know what it looks and feels like to be ready to take on what the rigors of an NFL season entail," McVay said.

McVay said the pair first had a conversation about the possibility because he had reached out to ask Donald's opinion while the team was discussing trading for Garrett.

"But this is his decision," McVay said. "He's earned the right to be able to do it on his terms. And that's why I think you guys are seeing us take this approach. But I did not ever really think this would be something, but I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm not excited about the possibility of it."

McVay discussed the possibility of Donald's return on the first day of training camp, as the team reported at Loyola Marymount University. Among the group to report was wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal. McVay said he expects Nacua to participate in practice.

McVay also said left tackle Alaric Jackson, who was arrested on a domestic violence charge in June but will not face a felony charge, will be at training camp. McVay said it is an "ongoing" legal situation that the team is still gathering information on.