2026 Cleveland Browns training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cleveland Browns camp is taking place at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Browns camp. We will update this file often. The biggest question for Cleveland remains who will be the starting QB? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
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Latest news from Browns camp
Sources: Browns, Grant Delpit agree to 3-year, $48M extension
Sources: Browns, Denzel Ward agree to 2-year, $62.2M extension
Wednesday, July 29
The Browns opened training camp Wednesday with the continuation of their quarterback competition battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who coach Todd Monken said will continue to split first-team reps in practice.
On Day 1, it was Watson who took all the first-team reps but the veteran passer struggled. On back-to-back throws in 11-on-11 drills, Watson threw passes that were intercepted by cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Damarri Mathis.
Before practice, Monken did not disclose a timeline for naming a starting quarterback but indicated he plans to play his starters in the preseason, which would make for pivotal evaluation periods in the competition.
Shedeur Sanders staying after practice with rookie QB Taylen Green. Practice reps are limited this summer for the sixth-round pick amid a QB competition and crowded room. pic.twitter.com/KpGJmnsrgc— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026
More observations from the day:
Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Clowney, 33, had a two-year stint in Cleveland from 2021 to 2022 and recorded 11 sacks.
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. said he missed the offseason workout program because of surgery to address a late-season groin injury but was cleared to play two weeks ago.
Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones lined up at left tackle with the starting unit, while 2026 first-round pick Spencer Fano practiced with the second unit.
Mathis and defensive tackle Kalia Davis left practice early and did not return with apparent injuries.
Rookie tight end Joe Royer was not at practice because of personal reasons.
Ward on his record-breaking extension: "I'm a Cleveland kid through and through and this is where I'm at, and this is where I want to be."