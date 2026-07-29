2026 Cleveland Browns training camp: Latest intel, updates

What's the impact of Denzel Ward's deal with the Browns? (0:53)

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Cleveland Browns camp is taking place at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Browns camp. We will update this file often. The biggest question for Cleveland remains who will be the starting QB? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Wednesday, July 29

The Browns opened training camp Wednesday with the continuation of their quarterback competition battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who coach Todd Monken said will continue to split first-team reps in practice.

On Day 1, it was Watson who took all the first-team reps but the veteran passer struggled. On back-to-back throws in 11-on-11 drills, Watson threw passes that were intercepted by cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Damarri Mathis.

Before practice, Monken did not disclose a timeline for naming a starting quarterback but indicated he plans to play his starters in the preseason, which would make for pivotal evaluation periods in the competition.

Shedeur Sanders staying after practice with rookie QB Taylen Green. Practice reps are limited this summer for the sixth-round pick amid a QB competition and crowded room. pic.twitter.com/KpGJmnsrgc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026

More observations from the day: