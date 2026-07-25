49ers GM Lynch focused on 'players that are here,' not WR Aiyuk

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- While the San Francisco 49ers haven't officially cut ties with estranged wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, they're opening this year's training camp as though they have already moved on.

Speaking to Bay Area media on Saturday, Niners general manager John Lynch had no appetite to field questions about Aiyuk but did clarify where Aiyuk stands in relation to the franchise.

"Brandon is on a left squad designation," Lynch said. "As such, he's not on our 90-man roster. And I'm personally and we as an organization are going to focus on the players that are here. And so, I don't have anything to say on that, anything to add to that. We wish him well. We wish his family well."

Aiyuk landed on the reserve/left team list last December after he stopped going to the team's training facility for rehab and cut off communication with the team. At the end of last season, Lynch said Aiyuk had played his final snaps with the 49ers, though the team held on to Aiyuk in hopes of trading him this offseason. No such deals have come close to materializing.

Because Aiyuk has the "left team" designation, he must apply to the NFL for reinstatement to the league before any further transactions could take place.

If Aiyuk makes such a request and the league grants it, Aiyuk could then force the Niners to release him by reporting for training camp because he would then count on the 90-man roster and against the salary cap.

To this point, Aiyuk has declined to take those steps. In a series of social medias posts aimed at the 49ers over the past month or so, Aiyuk has said he will "never be stepping in that building" again unless it's on Oct. 19, which is when the Niners host the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

Aiyuk has left little doubt about his desire to play for Washington, claiming recently that he purchased a $10 million home in Loudoun County, Virginia, near the Commanders' Ashburn-based practice facility. He's also repeatedly posted photos and videos wearing Washington gear and made multiple references to his friendship with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It's unclear if Washington has any interest in signing Aiyuk, who has not played in a game since tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Amid Aiyuk's social media campaign to become a Commander, he suggested in one late June video that Lynch had paid an unwanted visit to his home. Asked Saturday whether he had indeed visited Aiyuk and what the goal of that visit was if so, Lynch again declined to go into detail but provided a small hint at what he hoped to accomplish.

"I can tell you that at the forefront of our thoughts with any player is their well-being," Lynch said. "I'll just leave it at that. But we wish him and we wish his family well."

Lynch also revealed that four Niners will not be participating at the start of training camp for injury-related reasons. Tight end George Kittle (Achilles), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (shoulder), defensive end Mykel Williams (ACL) and running back Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) will begin on the active physically unable to perform list.

Kittle tore his right Achilles in January but has suggested multiple times that he could be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. While it's too soon to say whether that will happen, Lynch said Kittle is still aiming for that outcome.

"George's rehab is coming tremendous," Lynch said. "I know you guys have heard from him and he's doing really well. And that's very exciting. He's doing everything possible to be ready for week one. And we're thrilled with his progress."

Of that quartet, Collins could be back the soonest with Lynch noting that the Niners could activate him as soon as the team's second window of practices late next week if he continues to hit his rehab markers.

Williams, meanwhile, is aiming to get back for Week 1 but is likely to miss at least a chunk of training camp.