2026 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Pittsburgh Steelers camp is taking place in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Steelers camp. We will update this file often. How will coach Mike McCarthy shape this roster and the offense in his first year in Pittsburgh? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
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Latest news from Steelers camp
Tuesday, July 28
Perhaps no Steelers pass catcher is getting more love than third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson. During their report-day news conferences, both QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf praised the young player, who was a healthy scratch down the stretch last season.
"I think the guy out of anybody that's really shown this new staff -- because it is a new staff -- a lot of great tape is Roman Wilson," Rodgers said. "Roman had a really nice spring. Got to know him on a deeper level during that trip, which was fun."
Wilson was one of several players, including Metcalf, who went to a ranch with Rodgers for a four-day outing during the offseason.
"It was good bonding around the campfire," Rodgers said. "Good activities out where we were at and got out on the river and fished and did some things and rode some horses and we had a good time."
Aaron Rodgers says "zero debate" this is his last year pic.twitter.com/mVBPrlZOHc— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2026
Other observations from the day:
McCarthy's training camp won't feature live tackling in team drills. "You have to assess stress in everything you do," McCarthy said. "I look at it as one of the primary responsibilities of being a head coach and one of the primary focal points of being in charge of the training regimen for your football team. Tackling is a good way to go. I've done it, but I feel like we'll be able to get it done in other ways of training, particularly in our tackling drills, in the team drills."
Though he has never kept more than three quarterbacks on his opening week roster, McCarthy didn't rule out the possibility of keeping all four this time around. "Don't know why it wouldn't be," he said of it being an option. "I'm not philosophically opposed of keeping the best players. ... I think all four of those guys, if you're picking a team today, will be definitely part of that 53 conversation."
Metcalf said he really liked the immersive nature of the Steelers' training camp in Latrobe. "I went to Walmart, got to see people I don't normally see, some Latrobians, if you will, or Steelers fans from around the state," Metcalf said. "And I think it's just a great aspect just to see other people that you normally don't get to see. Plus people that don't really get to see us during the season, we come an hour away to St. Vincent and just immerse ourselves in this community."