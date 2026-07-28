2026 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Pittsburgh Steelers camp is taking place in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Steelers camp. We will update this file often. How will coach Mike McCarthy shape this roster and the offense in his first year in Pittsburgh? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Tuesday, July 28

Perhaps no Steelers pass catcher is getting more love than third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson. During their report-day news conferences, both QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf praised the young player, who was a healthy scratch down the stretch last season.

"I think the guy out of anybody that's really shown this new staff -- because it is a new staff -- a lot of great tape is Roman Wilson," Rodgers said. "Roman had a really nice spring. Got to know him on a deeper level during that trip, which was fun."

Wilson was one of several players, including Metcalf, who went to a ranch with Rodgers for a four-day outing during the offseason.

"It was good bonding around the campfire," Rodgers said. "Good activities out where we were at and got out on the river and fished and did some things and rode some horses and we had a good time."

Aaron Rodgers says "zero debate" this is his last year pic.twitter.com/mVBPrlZOHc — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2026

Other observations from the day: