Source: Cardinals' Brissett guaranteed $15.5M in reworked deal

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GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have reached agreement on a reworked contract that will pay him $15.5 million guaranteed this season with the chance to make $21 million with incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

He did not receive any new years on his deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Brissett had never set out to add more years to the two-year contract he signed in 2025, a source had told ESPN.

"It's good. Happy for him. Happy for our team. It was productive. For it to get done now, sooner than rather than later, it's good," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Sunday.

LaFleur said Brissett will start taking reps with the first-team offense Tuesday, when the team returns from its day off and starts its second block of training camp.

He wouldn't commit to Brissett starting Week 1 when the Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Chargers, just that he'll start taking first-team reps.

With his raise (before the potential incentives), Brissett is now the fourth-lowest-paid quarterback in the NFL as far as take-home salary, moving up one spot from his initial contract.

Brissett was in the second year of a two-year deal that was scheduled to pay him $4.88 million in base salary with just $1.5 million guaranteed.

After not attending Arizona's voluntary offseason OTAs and minicamp, and holding in during the mandatory minicamp in June, Brissett reported to training camp Wednesday. However, the 33-year-old Brissett did not participate in 11-on-11 drills, only taking part during the individual portion of practice.

Negotiations for Brissett's reworked contract took months to get across the finish line. In May, the two sides were "significantly" far apart on a reworked deal, a source told ESPN. Even as recently as the weeks leading up to training camp, there wasn't much progress toward a reworked contract, a source told ESPN.

Assuming Brissett is the Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 1, he'll become the 12th QB in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to make a season-opening start for four or more different franchises, according to ESPN Research.

Brissett finished last season with 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.