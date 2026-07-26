Browns' Jerry Jeudy disputes video appearing to show QB pick

Why 'Get Up' crew wants to see Shedeur Sanders start for Browns (0:44)

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Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is pushing back against a viral video in which he appears to name his preference on who he believes should be named the team's starting quarterback.

In the TikTok video, Jeudy flashes four fingers on a livestream, which has been taken by many as a reference to Deshaun Watson, who wears the No. 4. However, the video appears to have been edited as there is a skip in the clip between when Jeudy shows his fingers and when the question is shown.

"Yall cut the clip perfectly for that narrative," Jeudy posted to X on Sunday.

He added that he isn't going to weigh in on the decision that coach Todd Monken will be making when Watson and Shedeur Sanders compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job in training camp.

"I don't speak on decisions that aren't mine to make. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control," Jeudy wrote in another post to X. "Let's stop creating narrative that aren't there for likes and clicks. I bet this won't go viral because it's too positive/real for y'all."

Watson, entering the final season of his five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, and Sanders split first-team practice reps throughout the offseason workout program. Their competition will continue into training camp.

Watson, 30, is now healthy after he underwent a second surgery in January 2025 to repair another rupture of his right Achilles that ultimately kept him out of the 2025 season.

Sanders, entering his second season, started seven games as a rookie.

Monken complimented both quarterbacks during the offseason program, saying Sanders has "really come a long way" and that Watson's "athleticism shows up."

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.