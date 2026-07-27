Sources: Wife of Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy shot at couple's home

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot Sunday night at the couple's home in Virginia, sources told ESPN.

Mia Bieniemy, 57, is hospitalized in stable condition, according to a source. Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a person was being treated for "serious injuries" but did not disclose the person's identity.

Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs earlier Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the campus of Missouri Western State for the team's second practice of training camp.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leah Paul said Monday that police responded to a report of a shooting at a home located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs said in a statement they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family," but did not provide further details.

Bieniemy rejoined the Chiefs earlier this year as their offensive coordinator, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2022.