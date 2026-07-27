          Buffalo Bills unveil new 'Nickel City' alternate uniforms

          The Bills' new alternate uniform features an all-gray jersey-and-pants combination to go with "The Charge" helmet. Ben Green/Buffalo Bills
          • Alaina GetzenbergJul 27, 2026, 03:39 PM
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              Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.
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          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills unveiled a new alternate uniform on Monday morning referred to as "Nickel City."

          The uniform features an all-gray jersey-and-pants combination and "The Charge" helmet, which has a blue base and the team's red charge symbol from the charging buffalo logo around the helmet.

          The team has not yet announced when the new uniform will be worn. This season is the Bills' first in their new Highmark Stadium.

          The team described the design as a "tribute to the strength, grit and authenticity of Western New York's hard-working people throughout history." The intent is to honor the city of Buffalo, with the all-gray design a nod to the Buffalo nickel coin, which was made from 1913 to 1938.

          Inspiration was also taken from other elements of the city's history, including steel mills, grain elevators and rail yards, while celebrating the people who worked on the construction of the new stadium. NFL teams are required to use colors already within their current palette when designing alternate uniforms, and this marks the first time the team has emphasized gray in this way.

          The phrase "Go Bills" is placed in the inside collar of the jersey.