Lingering questions ahead of Raiders' 2026 training camp

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, it's hard to not talk about the quarterback competition.

Whether the Raiders begin the season with four-time Pro Bowl selection Kirk Cousins or this year's No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza as the starter, it has been the topic of discussion this offseason and will continue to be during training camp.

Outside of the quarterback race, there are plenty of other questions surrounding Las Vegas. Here are three to keep in mind with veterans reporting for training camp Tuesday, and the team's first practice Wednesday.

Will Maxx Crosby be traded... again?

In March, the Ravens backed out of a verbal trade agreement with Las Vegas that would've sent Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks.

Crosby could be back in the center of trade talks when the regular season begins. Yes, he has embraced being back with the Raiders even though he technically didn't leave. And the organization views him as a key player in pushing the rebuild forward under new coach Klint Kubiak.

On top of that, it's worth seeing how the Raiders' defense will look with Crosby and new additions such as edge rusher Kwity Paye and inside linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

But if Crosby is playing at a high level during the season after undergoing knee surgery, and the Raiders still look like a team that is far from being a postseason contender, it wouldn't be surprising if they consider trade proposals for the All-Pro edge rusher. Gaining more draft capital will be beneficial for the Raiders' future, and Crosby remains the best player on the roster -- not named Brock Bowers -- who could give them significant assets in return.

But for now, Crosby is a Raider, and it wouldn't be surprising if it remains that way for the foreseeable future.

Will Dont'e Thornton Jr., left, or Jack Bech leap in 2026 after having quiet rookie seasons as receivers? Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Which position groups could use more help?

Wide receiver and cornerback are two groups that could use veteran help. It's uncertain as to who will emerge as the No. 3 wide receiver on the Raiders' depth chart. Maybe Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr. could leap after quiet rookie seasons? Or could sixth-round pick Malik Benson step up as an explosive playmaker?

There are so many unknowns about Las Vegas' wide receiver room, which is why it wouldn't hurt the team to explore the possibility of adding reinforcements. Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Brandin Cooks are among the wide receivers still available as free agents. Kubiak was the pass game coordinator when Samuel was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and runs a similar offense that the All-Pro pass catcher is accustomed to.

As for the cornerbacks, the Raiders brought back Eric Stokes and acquired slot cornerback Taron Johnson from the Bills. But the team's confidence level in Darien Porter making strides in Year 2 and rookie Jermod McCoy not being hindered by the knee injury, which caused him to miss his final season in college, will determine if they add another outside cornerback.

Which player has the most at stake?

Isaiah Pola-Mao. The fifth-year safety has started 31 games in the past two seasons. That rate might diminish in 2026. Pola-Mao struggled in 2025, especially in downfield coverage. In 560 coverage snaps, Pola-Mao was targeted 40 times, allowing 28 catches for 407 yards, five touchdowns, a 121.6 passer rating and a completion rate of 70%.

The Raiders reloaded their safety depth by drafting defensive backs Treydan Stukes (second round) and Dalton Johnson (fifth round). Stukes has a strong chance at beating out Pola-Mao as the team's starting free safety since he best fits the position.

Training camp will be important for Pola-Mao to show that he can still be a starter instead of reverting to a rotational role.