Commanders fire TE coach Ben Steele following DWI charge

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders fired tight ends coach Ben Steele on Monday, two days before training camp begins, and more than a month after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On June 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia -- where the Commanders train -- Steele was charged with DWI after he was observed to "change course after signal," according to Loudoun County General District Court.

Steele also was charged with obstruction/resisting without force. According to court documents, Steele refused a blood/breath test. He was released on his own recognizance.

The incident occurred during a time when the Commanders were still holding spring practices. He was placed on leave by the team, according to a team source, and missed the final two OTA workouts as well as minicamp the following week.

During that period, Wes Welker, an offensive assistant, and David Raih, who was their tight ends coach the past two years but was promoted to pass game coordinator, worked with the position group.

Washington hired Steele in the offseason to fill Raih's role. Steele was on the Arizona Cardinals' staff the past three years and was credited in part with Trey McBride's ascension. Steele served as an offensive assistant under Dan Quinn in Atlanta in 2019 and was the Atlanta Falcons' tight ends coach a year later.

Steele spent time with six organizations as a player, from 2001 to 2006, before embarking on a coaching career. He also has coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos in the NFL.