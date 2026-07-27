Colts' Daniel Jones says he's fully cleared for training camp

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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones said Monday that he is fully cleared to participate in training camp from the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2025 season.

Colts players report to training camp this week with the first official practice scheduled for Wednesday.

"I'm feeling good," Jones said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. "Plan is to be back in 11-on-11, full team drills Wednesday when we start up practice."

Jones said there's "still some work to do" as the Colts prepare for Week 1 when they host the Baltimore Ravens, but he's feeling "really good with where I am."

Jones, 29, re-signed with the Colts on two-year, $88 million contract that can be worth up to $100 million this offseason after he received the franchise tag.

He had a breakthrough season for the Colts in 2025 before sustaining his season-ending right Achilles tear in December, orchestrating an offense that was flirting with franchise records through the first half of the season. The Colts also were off to an 8-2 start before Jones sustained a hairline fibula fracture in his left leg and experienced struggles before ultimately tearing his Achilles in the other leg.

"I'm in a really good spot," Jones said Monday. "I can do everything. There's nothing that I can't do. There's still that last little bit that you're working to get back but I feel good in the next month or so as I get into team drills, 11-on-11 doing everything again, coming back and feeling 100%."

Last season, before his injury, Jones established new career highs in passing yards per attempt (8.1), QBR (63.0) and completion rate (68%).

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.