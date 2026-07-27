Brock Purdy, 49ers practice with 'leader' Shanahan watching

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second day in a row, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watched practice from a distance as he continues to recover from injuries, including a concussion, suffered in a July 14 car accident.

While the 49ers are projecting confidence about their ability to handle Shanahan's limited presence, they also aren't denying that things have been a bit different in the first two practices of this camp.

Brock Purdy might be feeling that more than anyone else given how closely he works with Shanahan in the playcaller/quarterback dynamic.

"He's our guy," Purdy said Monday. "He's the one leading all team meetings and stuff and going over just situational football, what practice is going to look like. He's our leader. So, it has been weird in terms of not having that."

In a normal workday, Shanahan and Purdy have almost constant communication with the coach on the walkie-talkie during practice, relaying plays to Purdy and offering real-time feedback on how those plays are executed.

But with Shanahan able to only watch alongside general manager John Lynch for now, many of his duties are falling elsewhere.

Assistant head coach Chris Foerster, who also handles the offensive line, has grabbed some of Shanahan's responsibilities, but it's coordinator Klay Kubiak who is working closest with Purdy and the offense at large for right now.

Purdy said Kubiak and the other assistants have been up to the task in keeping practices running seamlessly without Shanahan. The quarterback credited Kubiak's experience calling plays in preseason games the past two years as well as his work during offensive installation periods as key in smoothing that transition.

"I will say, I think the assistant coaches have done a good job of stepping up," Purdy said. "That side of it is really good and positive. But obviously, he's our head coach and we all want him here."

Although Shanahan hasn't been running meetings or practice like he usually does, 49ers players have noted his presence. At Sunday's camp opening session, Shanahan came out midway through the team period and was on the field for a special teams gathering before heading back inside after about 30 minutes.

On Monday, Shanahan again came out early in team drills and stayed until the end of practice, roughly 47 minutes. According to Lynch, Shanahan is in a de facto concussion protocol, similar to what players go through before they return to play.

Staff members don't follow the exact same procedure, but that's how the 49ers are handling his steps to return full time.

Just because Shanahan isn't as involved doesn't mean players haven't noticed him.

"You've still got to show up and perform," cornerback Deommodore Lenoir said. "You want to be your best out there because you know your head coach is watching. [If] you're making plays, it'll make him very happy and just kind of get him to hurry up and wanting to come back to us."

According to players, news of Shanahan's accident came in a slow trickle throughout the locker room. Shanahan's wife, Mandy, reached out to team leaders such as Purdy, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner. Purdy and other veterans spent part of Saturday informing other players in the locker room about what happened and letting them know that Shanahan seemed to be healing well.

Purdy said his first reaction to the news was disbelief. He reached out to Kittle to confirm it was real, then to Shanahan to make sure he was OK. Purdy said he and Shanahan haven't had any football conversations since the accident.

"I talked to him, told him I love him and hope he's doing good and everything like that," Purdy said. "Obviously, just wanting him to heal up and glad he's OK, and that's first and foremost. I'm sure he'll get right, and we'll get into football."

Purdy is also taking ownership of his role in helping camp run like it's supposed to until Shanahan returns.

"When I'm out on the field, I just understand how it goes and what needs to be done and getting guys in and out of the huddle and sort of pushing the tempo," Purdy said. "I feel like that's my job."