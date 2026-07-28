With deal done, Brissett can focus on Cardinals' playbook

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GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jacoby Brissett finally got some sleep Sunday night after signing a reworked contract for this season that will give him $15.5 million guaranteed, up from the $1.5 million that was guaranteed in his initial contract with the Cardinals.

The nights of sleeping only three hours while his contract and future with the team were unresolved are over. He slept in Monday morning -- Arizona's off day -- getting a fresh start on his full training camp debut Tuesday.

But those sleepless nights weren't over for long.

Brissett predicted he'll go back to getting only a few hours of shut-eye starting this week for a different reason: He needs to learn the Cardinals' playbook inside and out.

The 33-year-old Brissett will start taking first-team reps Tuesday, coach Mike LaFleur said Sunday, reestablishing himself as the Cardinals' starting quarterback. Brissett got his first 11-on-11 reps of camp Sunday after inking the new contract, but he said LaFleur called all "Day 1 plays" to help the quarterback get acclimated to a new scheme.

When asked if he was up to speed with his new system, Brissett didn't hold back.

"Oh, hell no," he said. "I got a long way to go. I mean, I'm willing to put the work in. Obviously, after this night of sleep that I do get, I'll go back to three hours of sleep for work purposes now. But it's training camp. We're all learning. It's first time in this offense.

"So, I'm not naive to understand that it's still a lot of work to be done."

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett has a mindset and work ethic that make him feel comfortable in a leading role. Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Brissett isn't concerned with learning LaFleur's offense. He just needs time. The two have had a "good dialogue and conversations," Brissett said. He said that he hasn't looked through the entire playbook just yet, but he's familiar with the general base of the book, adding that he'll have to learn the wrinkles of the scheme as he goes through the learning process.

It will help Brissett that he doesn't need to spend time learning defenses, LaFleur said. It's all about getting him the reps.

But Brissett agreed with his head coach, that his experience -- he's heading into Year 11 -- will help him pick up the scheme quicker than, say, if a second-year quarterback had missed all of the offseason program.

"I think that's what gave me even more confidence in myself is knowing that I've been through so many different phases of this thing of football that I knew once the business got handled, you know what I mean. Now, the football is the football," Brissett said. "I know [I'll] take care of that. And I had no doubt that I'm going to put the work in.

"I think that's the reason why we did get a deal done because they knew I would get the work done, and I think my teammates understood that. And obviously Coach LaFleur doesn't know me as well, but somebody told him that I'll do the work."

His teammates know that, too.

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Brissett hosted a number of his pass catchers this summer in Florida for a few days of route running, basketball, golf and camaraderie. He hadn't seen them in five or six months so getting everyone together in one place to spend time together was helpful.

When left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. saw the news of Brissett's deal getting done while he was in the hot tub before Sunday's practice, he quickly sent it to every teammate he could.

"I think everybody here was happy to see that," Johnson said. "Everybody was hyped that he was back full time."

Brissett said the response from his teammates means more to him than getting his deal done.

"I think that's the ultimate reward in this game is your respect from your teammates," Brissett said. "I don't even know if reward is [the right word], more so the currency is the respect and the recognition from your teammates. I think that's what I mean.

"I kind of pride myself on and really that's the only thing I really value. Contracts come and go, but your teammates and the people that you go to work with and the ones that want to go to bat for you, I think that's what matters the most."