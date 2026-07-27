Two-time Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea requests trade from Buccaneers

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Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after talks on a contract extension have stalled, his agent, Collin Roberts, told ESPN on Monday.

Vea was a hold-in at the team's mandatory minicamp last month because of his contract situation. Coach Todd Bowles said he wasn't concerned at that time, calling it "part of the business."

Vea, 31, is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million contract. He is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of it is guaranteed. He also is set to earn a per-game roster bonus that is capped at $1 million total.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is entering the final season of a three-year, $100 million contract, also is seeking an extension, but he participated fully at minicamp. He said last month that talks weren't "anywhere close" and that he would not engage in contract negotiations once training camp begins.

Veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday.

Last season, Vea appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 34 tackles.

He has 35 sacks in eight seasons since the Buccaneers selected him with the 12th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2024.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.