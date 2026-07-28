Three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams to join Minnesota Vikings

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Veteran defender Jamal Adams has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on the eve of training camp, adding an intriguing player to a defense led by a creative defensive coordinator in Brian Flores.

Adams, 30, announced the move Monday night on social media, posting on X "Year 10," complete with a "#skol" hashtag, his new team's popular mantra, sitting next to a Vikings logo. An ESPN source confirmed the agreement.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley was part of the front office that brought Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2020 season. The Vikings have been awaiting word on the future of longtime safety Harrison Smith, who is contemplating retirement, but Adams has played primarily a linebacker in the latter stages of his career. With the Las Vegas Raiders last season, he played all 448 of his defensive snaps at linebacker.

In Minnesota, Flores has utilized unusual personnel deployments and has often put three safeties on the field at once, with Josh Metellus serving as a roving edge rusher, linebacker and defensive backs for much of that time. Adams could help alleviate depth issues if Smith does not return, but injuries have stymied him in recent years and he has not been a full-time starter since 2023. Adams has excelled as a blitzer in his career and has 22.5 career sacks, including 16 combined during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Adams appeared in 17 games last season with the Raiders-- the most since playing in 16 during his second season with the New York Jets in 2018. He totaled 45 tackles, a sack, seven pressures and a forced fumble. He recorded at least four tackles in a game on five occasions.

At one point in Adams' career, he was one of the best safeties in the league. He was selected by the Jets with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft. In his three seasons (46 games) with the team, Adams made two Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

For the Seahawks, he played in just 34 games because of injury, although he added another Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. Adams played in five games with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2024. In 102 career games (87 starts), Adams, 30, has recorded 546 tackles, 22.5 sacks, four interceptions and 36 pass deflections.

ESPN staff writer Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.