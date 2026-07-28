Colts DT DeForest Buckner back at practice after neck surgery

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WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been cleared to practice after reporting to training camp, he said Tuesday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been sidelined since a November neck injury that ultimately required surgery, keeping him out of the entirety of offseason workouts.

But Buckner passed muster with the team's medical staff Monday and will take the field when practice begins Wednesday. Buckner will go through a ramp-up period with the goal being to be ready to go on opening day.

"I'm excited to get back on the field," he said. "Everybody has a plan on me for getting back on the field and I'm just excited to get back out there with the guys."

Buckner dealt with a frustrating recovery from the surgery, which initially left him so limited that doctors advised him not to lift anything heavier than 10 pounds.

"It was frustrating, but I just kept my faith and kept working and trusting the doctors and my trainers," he said. "There was a lot of teamwork involved with the whole operation and recovery."