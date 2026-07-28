Kyle Shanahan nearly lost eye in car crash, says friend Chris Simms

Kyle Shanahan nearly lost an eye as a result of his car crash earlier this month, according to Chris Simms, who is close friends with the San Francisco 49ers coach.

Shanahan suffered multiple injuries from the two-car crash on July 14, including cuts to his face that required more than 40 stitches, sources told ESPN.

Simms, who has been friends with Shanahan since the two were college teammates at the University of Texas, said Monday that he received a text message from Shanahan's wife notifying him that "Kyle's been a part of some horrible accident." Shanahan's wife also sent several photos of her husband's injuries to Simms and his wife.

"When you first see it, and it's fresh, and some of the cuts are still wide open, I mean, it's jarring -- it's jarring," Simms said on "PFT Live."

"He was this close to maybe losing his right eye, right? The scar is so big right here. So all that stuff was just crazy to see, and of course, I was thinking of my friend. But yeah, it's tough."

Sources told ESPN that Shanahan also broke his nose, three ribs and his hand, and suffered a severe concussion when he collided with an SUV in Palo Alto, California, near his home.

The 49ers announced Saturday that Shanahan will be limited for the start of training camp but is recovering well from many of the injuries, although he still has lingering concussion symptoms.

Simms said Shanahan is still "battling" the concussion, which is giving him issues, but added that the longtime coach knows the accident "could have been a lot worse."

"I don't think he'd have any problem with me sharing this -- it hit him hard," Simms said. "He was emotional about it because he realized how close it was to being just a complete, you know, utter disaster.

"Like, really, it was a disaster anyways. But you know, when you're that part of that accident, like I said, he could have lost his right eye. It could have been a lot worse."

Shanahan, 46, was hospitalized after the accident, while the other driver suffered no injuries. Palo Alto police said there was no evidence that either driver was impaired and that both cooperated with police. No one was cited in the collision.

Simms said Shanahan is "very concerned about the woman he got in the accident with and how she is and handling that situation."

Niners general manager John Lynch said Saturday that there is no timeline for Shanahan's return to full coaching duties but added that the team anticipates he will be back well before the season opener on Sept. 11 in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.

Simms said Shanahan and his family are still emotionally processing the accident.

"There's just a lot there," Simms said. "And I think it was a lot for him to process. ... It was tough for him. It's tough for their family. Their kids were in shock and, you know, you just realize how fragile life can be and how it can all change in just one split second.

"Thank God he's OK. But yeah, he's gonna have to deal with this and, you know, hopefully get his mind cleared up here over the next few weeks."