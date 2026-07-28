Myles Garrett, Josh Allen and more earn spots in 'Madden 27' 99 Club

Why Joe Buck questions the hype around the Rams (1:14)

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Madden fans will have six members of the 99 Club to play with when "Madden NFL 27" releases.

The Los Angeles Rams are represented well with two members in the iconic club. Newly acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett remains in the club from last season and is joined by reigning NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the other signal-caller in the club. Allen led his team to a 12-5 record in the 2025 season, throwing for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns. Allen was a force on the ground as well, rushing for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Your #Madden27 99 Club is officially here.



Check out the full Ratings Hub, updating all week ➡️ https://t.co/MIzUHCva4P pic.twitter.com/tgEtNQJouV — Madden NFL 27 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2026

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks are the two wide receivers to earn 99 ratings. Chase had 1,412 yards receiving with eight touchdowns last season, while Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 yards receiving and added 10 TDs.

Finally, Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals represents the lone tight end on the list. McBride had 1,239 receiving yards last season and caught 11 touchdowns. His 126 receptions are the most ever by a tight end in a single season.

"Madden NFL 27" will be released Aug. 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch 2.